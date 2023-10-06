Open Menu

Recent Winners Of The Nobel Peace Prize

October 06, 2023

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Here is a list of the 10 most recent winners of the Nobel Peace prize, ahead of Friday's announcement of the 2023 winner:

2022: Ales Bialiatski (Belarus), Memorial (Russia) and the Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine).

2021: Maria Ressa (Philippines/United States) and Dmitry Muratov (Russia)

2020: The UN World food Programme (WFP)

2019: Abiy Ahmed Ali (Ethiopia)

2018: Denis Mukwege (DR Congo) and Nadia Murad (Iraq)

2017: International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN)

2016: Juan Manuel Santos (Colombia)

2015: The National Dialogue Quartet (Tunisia)

2014: Kailash Satyarthi (India) and Malala Yousafzai (Pakistan)

2013: The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)

