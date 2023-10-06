Recent Winners Of The Nobel Peace Prize
Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2023 | 10:00 AM
Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Here is a list of the 10 most recent winners of the Nobel Peace prize, ahead of Friday's announcement of the 2023 winner:
2022: Ales Bialiatski (Belarus), Memorial (Russia) and the Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine).
2021: Maria Ressa (Philippines/United States) and Dmitry Muratov (Russia)
2020: The UN World food Programme (WFP)
2019: Abiy Ahmed Ali (Ethiopia)
2018: Denis Mukwege (DR Congo) and Nadia Murad (Iraq)
2017: International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN)
2016: Juan Manuel Santos (Colombia)
2015: The National Dialogue Quartet (Tunisia)
2014: Kailash Satyarthi (India) and Malala Yousafzai (Pakistan)
2013: The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)