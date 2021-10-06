UrduPoint.com

Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 12 Times

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 02:50 AM

Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 12 Times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) had shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 12 times over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, twelve shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (5 attacks), Latakia (2), Aleppo (4) and Hama (1)," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 3.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo From

Recent Stories

Expo 2020’s Women’s World Majlis highlights th ..

Expo 2020’s Women’s World Majlis highlights the role of female participation ..

1 hour ago
 Experts tackle the pressing issues of biodiversity ..

Experts tackle the pressing issues of biodiversity loss and climate change at Ex ..

1 hour ago
 Expo 2020 introduces immersive Khaleeji music, cul ..

Expo 2020 introduces immersive Khaleeji music, culture showcase titled &#039;Jal ..

1 hour ago
 Lighting the path to an equitable renewable energy ..

Lighting the path to an equitable renewable energy transition in Small Island De ..

1 hour ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai names Sustainability Pavilion&#039 ..

Expo 2020 Dubai names Sustainability Pavilion&#039;s Innovation Gallery after VP ..

2 hours ago
 Ahjman Ruler receives Minister for Federal Supreme ..

Ahjman Ruler receives Minister for Federal Supreme Council Affairs

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.