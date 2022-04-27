UrduPoint.com

Reed's Parents Say Son's Swap For Yaroshenko Was 'Like In The Movies'

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2022 | 10:44 PM

Reed's Parents Say Son's Swap for Yaroshenko Was 'Like in the Movies'

The parents of former US marine Trevor Reed told CNN that the exchange of their son for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko at a Turkish airfield resembled a scene from spy movies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) The parents of former US marine Trevor Reed told CNN that the exchange of their son for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko at a Turkish airfield resembled a scene from spy movies.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian authorities announced they were releasing Reed, who was sentenced in 2020 to nine years in prison, in exchange for Yaroshenko. The latter was serving a 20-year term in the United States and spent 12 years in prison.

"They flew him from there (Moscow's Lefortovo prison) to Turkey, and then Trevor quickly told us that the American plane pulled up next to the Russian plane, and they walked, both prisoners, across at the same time like you see in the movies," Joey, Reed's father, said.

The parents called their son immediately after his release, about which they had been informed by the State Department and personally by President Joe Biden.

The US has said that Washington and Moscow were engaged in many months of discrete diplomacy to exchange Yaroshenko for Reed. According to the official, the talks were "not part of broader diplomatic discussions," and were only limited to this particular issue. These discussions "do not change" the US attitude toward Russia, the official added.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Exchange Moscow Russia Turkey Washington Same United States 2020 From

Recent Stories

Russia's Foreign Trade Up 50% Y/Y in February to $ ..

Russia's Foreign Trade Up 50% Y/Y in February to $77.1Bln - Rosstat

22 seconds ago
 President, Begum Alvi host Iftar dinner for orphan ..

President, Begum Alvi host Iftar dinner for orphan children

23 seconds ago
 Convicted US Spy Whelan's Defense Hopes for Quick ..

Convicted US Spy Whelan's Defense Hopes for Quick Exchange by Russia After Reed' ..

25 seconds ago
 Boeing Pays $660Mln for Cost Overruns on New Air F ..

Boeing Pays $660Mln for Cost Overruns on New Air Force One President's Jet - Sta ..

27 seconds ago
 EU Delivers 34 Tonnes in Humanitarian Assistance t ..

EU Delivers 34 Tonnes in Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanistan - EU Commissione ..

27 minutes ago
 Biden to Visit Lockheed Martin Facility Producing ..

Biden to Visit Lockheed Martin Facility Producing Arms for Ukraine - White House

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.