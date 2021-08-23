Reports Claiming Afghan Resistance Forces Received Arms From Tajikistan False - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Reports claiming that helicopters of the Afghan resistance, located in the northeastern Panjshir province, delivered arms to the area from Tajikistan are false, a Tajik security source told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Telegram channel Herat Times reported that resistance forces delivered arms to Panjshir from Tajikistan. The Taliban (banned in Russia) has said that Panjshir was besieged in an attempt to negotiate conflict resolution peacefully.

"The helicopters of the Afghan resistance forces did not arrive in Tajikistan and did not receive weapons and ammunition here," the security source said.