UrduPoint.com

Reports Claiming Afghan Resistance Forces Received Arms From Tajikistan False - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 08:33 PM

Reports Claiming Afghan Resistance Forces Received Arms From Tajikistan False - Source

Reports claiming that helicopters of the Afghan resistance, located in the northeastern Panjshir province, delivered arms to the area from Tajikistan are false, a Tajik security source told Sputnik on Monday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Reports claiming that helicopters of the Afghan resistance, located in the northeastern Panjshir province, delivered arms to the area from Tajikistan are false, a Tajik security source told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Telegram channel Herat Times reported that resistance forces delivered arms to Panjshir from Tajikistan. The Taliban (banned in Russia) has said that Panjshir was besieged in an attempt to negotiate conflict resolution peacefully.

"The helicopters of the Afghan resistance forces did not arrive in Tajikistan and did not receive weapons and ammunition here," the security source said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Resolution Russia Herat Tajikistan From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on de ..

RAK Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

8 minutes ago
 Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receive ..

Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Jordan&#039;s ..

8 minutes ago
 US Aware of Taliban's Desire to Have Evacuation Mi ..

US Aware of Taliban's Desire to Have Evacuation Mission Complete By August 31 - ..

2 minutes ago
 KP Assembly concerned over increasing use of ICE, ..

KP Assembly concerned over increasing use of ICE, 10-wheeler drugs among youth

2 minutes ago
 PMD forecasts partly cloudy weather in Karachi on ..

PMD forecasts partly cloudy weather in Karachi on Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 Court extends interim bail of Advocate Hassan Niaz ..

Court extends interim bail of Advocate Hassan Niazi till Sep 6

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.