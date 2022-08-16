UrduPoint.com

Republican Lawmakers Probing FBI Head's Use Of Official Planes For Personal Trips - Letter

August 16, 2022

Republican Lawmakers Probing FBI Head's Use of Official Planes for Personal Trips - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Republican members of the US House of Representatives are probing FBI director Christopher Wray's use of government airplanes for personal travel to determine whether taxpayers were properly reimbursed, according to a letter the lawmakers sent to Wray on Monday.

"In light of a recent report by the New York Post that you left a Senate hearing early to fly on an FBI aircraft for a personal vacation, we have questions about whether you are properly reimbursing Federal taxpayers for your personal travel aboard government aircraft," the lawmakers said in the letter.

US media reported earlier in August that Wray left a US Senate hearing for personal vacation travel in New York using an FBI jet.

Similar incidents of personal travel using government aircraft were reported in June as well, the letter said.

Certain federal officials, including FBI directors, are allowed to use government aircraft for personal or political use, but expenses must be reimbursed, the letter also said.

The lawmakers requested documentation from Wray proving reimbursement by August 29.

The letter was sent by US House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer and Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Michael Turner.

