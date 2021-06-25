Residential House Built in 28 Hours in China 'Absolutely Safe' - Developer

The company that constructed an 11-story apartment building in 28 hours in China assured Sputnik it is "absolutely safe" and can withstand typhoons and strong earthquakes

The trend for high-speed construction of buildings began in China some ten years ago. In 2011, a 30-story hotel in Xiangyin took only 15 days to build; in 2015, a 57-storey skyscraper in Changsha was erected in 19 days; and in 2020, a hospital for COVID-19 patients in pandemic-stricken Wuhan was completed in just 10 days. An increasing number of such projects has been commissioned in the country over the last decade.

Such buildings are usually assembled from pre-manufactured blocks that are delivered to the construction site. Building modules, which include walls, windows, doors, elements of interior and exterior decoration, wiring and home control systems, are pre-built at a plant, Broad Sustainable Building (BSB) company explained. At the construction site itself workers only need to lay the foundation and assemble the modules.

However, this construction method has sparked safety concerns among Chinese citizens, who questioned the durability of such projects in the face of unfavorable weather conditions or natural disasters.

"The building is very safe, it will withstand magnitude 9.0 earthquakes and super typhoons," the company, which built almost all of the constructor-type buildings in China, said.

According to BSB, it uses special slabs made of two stainless steel sheets, separated by stainless steel tubes, which weigh several times less than concrete slabs of the same size and offer great insulation. All floors, pillars, beams and profile pipes in the building are also made of stainless steel. The company claims that the building material is corrosion resistant and can last for over a thousand years.

The design and production of an 11-storey residential building takes about two months, with the first project in a series being the most time-consuming, BSB representative explained. The construction cost for such buildings is significantly lower than for traditional ones as most work is done at a plant, though for consumers the apartment prices will greatly depend on the land value the house was built on, the company added.

This production and construction method also allows for fast and cheap transportation of such buildings around the globe, BSB said. Moreover, the new-generation buildings are low-carbon and energy-efficient, the company noted.