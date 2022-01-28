- Home
- World
- News
- Response to RT 'Discrimination' in Germany May Affect German Reporters in Russia - Source
Response To RT 'Discrimination' In Germany May Affect German Reporters In Russia - Source
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2022 | 08:29 PM
Response measures to the "discrimination" of RT DE in Germany may affect German reporters working in Russia, a source close to the Russian government told Sputnik on Friday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Response measures to the "discrimination" of RT DE in Germany may affect German reporters working in Russia, a source close to the Russian government told Sputnik on Friday.
"Retaliatory measures may also affect German reporters working in Russia," the source said.