Retired Admiral Kenneth Braithwaite Sworn in as Next US Navy Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Retired Rear Adm. Kenneth Braithwaite, former US ambassador to Norway, has been sworn in as the next Secretary of the Navy, the Trump administration announced on Friday.

"Honorable Kenneth Braithwaite swore in this morning as the 77th Secretary of the Navy," the US Navy said via Twitter.

Braithwaite previously served as US ambassador to Norway. He served for 31 years in the US Navy and Naval Reserve as spokesman and in other roles reaching the rank of rear admiral. Braithwaite was also chief of staff to the late Senator Arlen Specter.

During the confirmation hearing for the post, Braithwaite supported the charges of Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US election, which Russia has repeatedly denied.