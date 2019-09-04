UrduPoint.com
Rights Watchdog Calls For Independent Probe Into Police Brutality At Hong Kong Protests

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 06:59 PM

Hong Kong authorities should not stop at repealing the extradition bill but rather follow it up with an independent probe into police misconduct during protests, a rights group said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Hong Kong authorities should not stop at repealing the extradition bill but rather follow it up with an independent probe into police misconduct during protests, a rights group said Wednesday.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has announced that the government will scrap the controversial bill that sought to allow extradition to mainland China.

She ruled out releasing detained protesters or conducting an independent inquiry into their alleged abuse by riot police.

"A thorough and independent investigation into unnecessary and excessive use of force by police at protests is now needed more than ever," Amnesty International Hong Kong Director Man-Kei Tam said.

He stressed that while the bill's abolition was a welcome step it would not change the fact that police used tear gas and rubber bullets to suppress the protests, which have rocked the autonomous city for three months.

