Rights Watchdog Says Turkey Aggravating Deadly Cholera Outbreak Spreading Across Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Turkey is exacerbating the water crisis that has given rise to the deadly cholera outbreak spreading across Syria and nearby countries, a prominent international human rights organization said on Monday.

The Syrian health ministry declared a cholera outbreak in September. By November it has already spread to 14 of Syria's governorates, with up to 24,000 suspected cases and 81 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

"This devastating cholera outbreak will not be the last water-borne disease to impact Syrians if the country's severe water problems are not immediately addressed, particularly in the northeast," Adam Coogle, deputy middle East director at Human Rights Watch (HRW), said in a statement.

According to the HRW, the Turkish authorities failed to ensure an adequate water flow downstream into the Syrian-held portion of the Euphrates river.

"Turkey can, and should, immediately stop aggravating Syria's water crisis," Coogle said.

Cholera is an acute bacterial infection transmitted through contaminated food or water whose symptoms include acute diarrhea. A person can potentially die from the illness within hours if untreated, but most people recover after exhibiting only mild symptoms, with the help of oral rehydration solutions.