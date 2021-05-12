Riots Resume in East Jerusalem, Police Use Special Equipment

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Riots resumed in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem, where several Arab families received eviction orders from Israeli authorities, and police use special equipment to disperse the crowd, the Israeli police said.

"The [Israeli] police and Border Police fighters are working at the site of protests with the participation of hundreds of demonstrators in the Sheikh Jarrah area, some of the rioters carry posters with calls of nationalist and racist content. The police operate using various special equipment to disperse the crowd," the statement says.