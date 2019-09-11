Riyadh Slams Netanyahu for Pledge to Annex West Bank After Election Win - Reports

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia categorically rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement pledging to extend his country's sovereignty on the Jordan Valley in the West Bank in the case of an election victory, Saudi state media reported Wednesday

Earlier in the week, Netanyahu announced that he intends to take the first steps immediately after forming a new government following the elections for the 22nd Knesset, which will be held on September 17.

According to the SPA news agency, the kingdom sees this declaration as a dangerous escalation against the Palestinian people and a violation of the UN Charter and the principles of international.

In light of this announcement, Saudi Arabia called for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation at the foreign minister level to discuss this issue and develop an urgent plan of actions.

Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Abdullatif bin Rashid Zayani, also condemned Netanyahu's statements, Al Arabiya News Channel reported.

Earlier, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar and the League of Arab States also condemned Netanyahu's statement.

Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas threatened on Tuesday to pull out of agreements signed with Israel if Netanyahu fulfilled his promise to occupy the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea, Al Jazeera Channel reported.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.