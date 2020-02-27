Roadshow “Oil and Gas Turkmenistan-2020” in Dubai

The International Roadshow "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan-2020" opened in Dubai (UAE) on February 24 brought together the leaders of the world oil and gas market, as well as the heads of the hydrocarbon sector of our country

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020) The International Roadshow "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan-2020" opened in Dubai (UAE) on February 24 brought together the leaders of the world oil and gas market, as well as the heads of the hydrocarbon sector of our country.

This specialized forum, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan, is aimed at developing mutually beneficial cooperation of our state with all interested foreign partners in the fuel and energy sector.

According to the organizers of the roadshow, the event brought together over 100 leading companies from about 40 countries that vividly testifies to the high attention the global energy business pays to the growing gas market of Turkmenistan.

On the first day of the forum, the international conference "TAPI - Gas Pipeline for Peace and Cooperation" and the first session "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan" were held in Dubai. Speaking during the forum, the representatives of our country emphasized the role of Turkmenistan's neutral status as an effective mechanism is establishing fruitful cooperation to address important issues, strengthen friendly, good neighborly relations between states and peoples.

The presentation on the TAPI gas pipeline project was arranged during the conference in Dubai.

The information on the progress in its construction, the impact of this project on the socio-economic development of the region was presented.

The foreign participants of the forum emphasized the exceptional importance of the peace-loving policy and the neutral status of the Turkmen state in the modern world. The working sessions of the first day of the international roadshow were dedicated to the prospects of development of gas-chemical and oil refining industries of Turkmenistan, industrialization, as well as development of the offshore blocks of the Turkmen shelf of the Caspian Sea and attraction of investments.

The heads and leading specialists of the oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan and foreign companies, including Gas Strategies, Haldor Topsoe, China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Corporation, Dragon Oil, WOOD, Gaffney, Cline & Associates presented their reports.

In the afternoon, the round table "TAPI - the guiding light of peace and cooperation" and the seminar on legal and tax aspects of investing in the oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan were organized. In addition, bilateral talks were held between the heads of the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan and top managers of a number of world-known companies.