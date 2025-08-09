Open Menu

Voicing Concern, UN Chief Warns Of 'dangerous Escalation’ Israel’s Gaza Military Takeover Would Setoff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2025 | 12:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed grave concern over Israel’s decision to “take control of Gaza City”, his Spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

The announcement following an Israeli cabinet meeting “marks a dangerous escalation and risks deepening the already catastrophic consequences for millions of Palestinians, and could further endanger more lives, including of the remaining hostages,” it said.

The statement noted that Palestinians in Gaza continue to endure a humanitarian catastrophe of horrific proportions.

The UN chief warned that this further escalation will result in additional forced displacement, killings and massive destruction, compounding the unimaginable suffering of the population.

He reiterated his urgent appeal for a permanent ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access across Gaza, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

 “The Secretary-General once again strongly urges the Government of Israel to abide by its obligations under international law,” the statement continued.

Guterres recalled that in an Advisory Opinion last July, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared that Israel is under an obligation to cease immediately all new settlement activities, to evacuate all settlers from the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and to bring to an end its unlawful presence there as rapidly as possible.

 “There will be no sustainable solution to this conflict without an end to this unlawful occupation and the achievement of a viable two-State solution,” the statement concluded, stressing that “Gaza is and must remain an integral part of a Palestinian State.”

In Geneva, the UN’s top human rights official emphasized on Friday that the Israeli Government must not pursue a complete takeover of the besieged Gaza Strip.

“A complete military takeover of the occupied Gaza Strip must be immediately halted,” Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, demanded.

The development runs contrary to international law, Turk continued, referring to a ruling of the International Court of Justice that Israel must end its occupation and achieve a two-State solution giving Palestinians the right to self-determination.

APP/ift

