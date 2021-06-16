Rocket Hits Military Helicopter Belonging to Government Forces in Afghanistan - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) A rocket was launched at a military helicopter at a local airport in the Afghan province of Ghazni, Ariana news broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

According to the country's defense ministry, no one was injured as a result of the incident. The helicopter was partially destroyed.

Afghanistan has been in the grip of a violent internal conflict between the official government and the radical Taliban movement, which had taken control of a significant part of the country's rural area and launched attacks on large cities.

Though the US-negotiated peace process between the Afghan government and the Taliban kicked off in September 2020, the negotiations are yet to show any results as the violence has only escalated over the past few months.