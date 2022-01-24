Romania Suggests Holding EU Foreign Ministers Meeting in Kiev

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Romania proposed on Monday holding an EU foreign affairs council meeting in Kiev in solidarity with top Ukrainian diplomat Dmytro Kuleba, his Romanian counterpart said.

"I reiterated Romania's position on the need for dialogue, but also deterrence. Need fast progress in preparing EU firm & credible sanctions. Suggested to examine organizing a FAC meeting in Kyiv," Bogdan Aurescu tweeted after a meeting in Brussels.

Twenty-seven EU foreign ministers met in the Belgian capital to discuss the security situation in Europe amid tensions with Russia over Ukraine. Brussels will also host their next regular meeting on February 21.

At their meeting, the ministers once against threatened Russia with massive consequences if it acted aggressively toward Ukraine. Russia has denied preparing an invasion after accusing NATO of using the conflict in eastern Ukraine to build up military presence on the eastern flank.