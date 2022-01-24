UrduPoint.com

Romania Suggests Holding EU Foreign Ministers Meeting In Kiev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Romania Suggests Holding EU Foreign Ministers Meeting in Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Romania proposed on Monday holding an EU foreign affairs council meeting in Kiev in solidarity with top Ukrainian diplomat Dmytro Kuleba, his Romanian counterpart said.

"I reiterated Romania's position on the need for dialogue, but also deterrence. Need fast progress in preparing EU firm & credible sanctions. Suggested to examine organizing a FAC meeting in Kyiv," Bogdan Aurescu tweeted after a meeting in Brussels.

Twenty-seven EU foreign ministers met in the Belgian capital to discuss the security situation in Europe amid tensions with Russia over Ukraine. Brussels will also host their next regular meeting on February 21.

At their meeting, the ministers once against threatened Russia with massive consequences if it acted aggressively toward Ukraine. Russia has denied preparing an invasion after accusing NATO of using the conflict in eastern Ukraine to build up military presence on the eastern flank.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Threatened Brussels Progress Kiev Romania February National University Top

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

4 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

3 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

3 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.