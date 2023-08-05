Romanian Authorities Say Lodge Complaint Against Wizz Air With EU Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) The Romanian government has filed a complaint with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) against ultra-low-cost carrier Wizz Air, saying it will not tolerate any deviation from aviation regulations, Bogdan Mindrescu, state secretary at the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, said.

The day before, Wizz Air canceled 9 flights from Romania for technical reasons, causing outrage in society and government structures.

"We have officially notified the company representatives that we have informed the EASA (which licensed the airline) to quickly implement the relevant legislation, given that Wizz Air canceled 9 flights in one day.

We will not tolerate any deviation from international and national aviation regulations," Mindrescu wrote on social media.

The official added that he had asked Wizz Air's management for a concrete action plan to deal with technical and organizational problems. He also noted that Bucharest had informed the relevant EU authorities about the matter.