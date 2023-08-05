Open Menu

Romanian Authorities Say Lodge Complaint Against Wizz Air With EU Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Romanian Authorities Say Lodge Complaint Against Wizz Air With EU Authorities

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) The Romanian government has filed a complaint with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) against ultra-low-cost carrier Wizz Air, saying it will not tolerate any deviation from aviation regulations, Bogdan Mindrescu, state secretary at the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, said.

The day before, Wizz Air canceled 9 flights from Romania for technical reasons, causing outrage in society and government structures.

"We have officially notified the company representatives that we have informed the EASA (which licensed the airline) to quickly implement the relevant legislation, given that Wizz Air canceled 9 flights in one day.

We will not tolerate any deviation from international and national aviation regulations," Mindrescu wrote on social media.

The official added that he had asked Wizz Air's management for a concrete action plan to deal with technical and organizational problems. He also noted that Bucharest had informed the relevant EU authorities about the matter.

Related Topics

Social Media Company Bucharest Romania From Government

Recent Stories

UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

21 minutes ago
 UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors ..

UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors for climate action ahead of C ..

22 minutes ago
 PCB plans to send psychologist with national crick ..

PCB plans to send psychologist with national cricket team players to India

44 minutes ago
 Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observi ..

Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observing Youm-e-Istehsaal today

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Po ..

Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Police &amp; Fire Games

2 hours ago
Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana ver ..

Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana verdict before SC

3 hours ago
 Public Prosecution receives global standard certif ..

Public Prosecution receives global standard certification for effective governan ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan sentenced to three years jail in Thosha ..

Imran Khan sentenced to three years jail in Thoshakhana case

4 hours ago
 Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marri ..

Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marriyum

4 hours ago
 Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris str ..

Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris struggle

6 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

6 hours ago

More Stories From World