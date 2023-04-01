Romanian Prosecution Accuses 35 People of Railway Fraud Worth $7.36Mln - Reports

The Romanian prosecutor's office filed a case against 35 citizens of Romania and Lebanon involved in the sale of 2,450 railroad cars meant for decommissioning for the price of scrap metal, inflicting damage to the state worth 33.6 million lei ($7.36 million), Romanian news agency Agerpres reported on Saturday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) The Romanian prosecutor's office filed a case against 35 citizens of Romania and Lebanon involved in the sale of 2,450 railroad cars meant for decommissioning for the price of scrap metal, inflicting damage to the state worth 33.6 million lei ($7.36 million), Romanian news agency Agerpres reported on Saturday.

In the period from 2014 to 2017, the suspects, some of whom were at the time occupying managerial positions in the National Society for Freight Railway Transport, schemed to sell 2,450 railroad cars intended for decommissioning at the price of scrap metal, although they belonged in the category of waste with higher market value, Agerpres said, citing the prosecution.

The criminal group, also consisting of members of the company's administrative and central technical department, allegedly sold freight cars at a greatly reduced cost at auctions using a court order that hid their real state and heavy iron and steel composition, according to the prosecution.

The damage these actions caused amounted to 33.6 million lei, the report said.