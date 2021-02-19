UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos Congratulates NASA On Perseverance Rover's Landing On Mars - Deputy Chief

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 03:58 PM

Roscosmos Congratulates NASA on Perseverance Rover's Landing on Mars - Deputy Chief

The deputy director general for international cooperation at Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, Sergey Saveliev, on Friday congratulated NASA on a successful landing of its Perseverance Mars Rover on the Red Planet and wished the agency further success in its mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The deputy director general for international cooperation at Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, Sergey Saveliev, on Friday congratulated NASA on a successful landing of its Perseverance Mars Rover on the Red Planet and wished the agency further success in its mission.

On Thursday, NASA's Perseverance landed on Mars to explore the dry-bed of an ancient lake and river delta for signs of microbial life that could have lived in a watery environment three million years ago.

"On behalf of the leadership of Roscosmos state corporation, I congratulate the team of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory on the successful landing of the Perseverance Rover on Mars.

I wish you all good luck and full implementation of the scientific research program!" Saveliev said.

Perseverance is the fifth Mars rover launched by NASA. The rover has a drill and other instruments to collect samples of Martian rocks and soil. Perseverance includes devices to prepare for future exploration of the Red Planet, including a machine the size of a car battery that will attempt to make oxygen from Martian carbon dioxide. Strapped to the rover's underbelly, a tiny helicopter named Ingenuity will attempt to explore the nearby surface by navigating the planet's thin atmosphere.

