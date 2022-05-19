UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Delivered All Angara Rockets To Plesetsk Cosmodrome - Rogozin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Roscosmos delivered all Angara rockets ordered by the Russian Defense Ministry to the Plesetsk cosmodrome, they are ready, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin told reporters on Thursday

"The rockets are all ready, they are already at the Plesetsk cosmodrome," Rogozin said at the New Horizons marathon.

He noted that Angara rockets are launched at the defense ministry's order. Launches along the line of Roscosmos itself will take place with the Angara-A5M rocket with boosted RD-191M engines.

The rockets ordered by the ministry will henceforth display a payload, and not mock-ups, as in previous test launches, Rogozin said.

