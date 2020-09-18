Roscosmos Says Will Change Exterior of New Yenisei Rocket

The design of the new Russian super heavy-lift launch vehicle, Yenisei, will undergo some changes, Roscosmos State Space Corporation told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The design of the new Russian super heavy-lift launch vehicle, Yenisei, will undergo some changes, Roscosmos State Space Corporation told Sputnik on Friday.

In December 2019, sources in the Russian space industry told Sputnik that Roscosmos was working on the Yenisei super heavy-lift launch vehicle and its Don version with better carrying capacity. Such rockets will be used to launch to the Moon the Orel transport spacecraft, with a lunar descent-ascent module, and parts of a lunar base.

"Per the results of the technical plan, we will make adjustments to the technical development plans to design the super heavy-lift launch vehicle, related to the super heavy-lift launch vehicle's appearances, its ground-based space infrastructure, and facilities that manufacture its components," Roscosmos said.

The rockets' exterior design will be refined during these adjustments and over the next few years. The corporation is paying special attention to the issue of possibly extending the rocket's center body.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on developing a super heavy-lift launch vehicle in early 2018. The vehicle's first launch is planned for 2028.