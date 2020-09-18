UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roscosmos Says Will Change Exterior Of New Yenisei Rocket

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 04:01 PM

Roscosmos Says Will Change Exterior of New Yenisei Rocket

The design of the new Russian super heavy-lift launch vehicle, Yenisei, will undergo some changes, Roscosmos State Space Corporation told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The design of the new Russian super heavy-lift launch vehicle, Yenisei, will undergo some changes, Roscosmos State Space Corporation told Sputnik on Friday.

In December 2019, sources in the Russian space industry told Sputnik that Roscosmos was working on the Yenisei super heavy-lift launch vehicle and its Don version with better carrying capacity. Such rockets will be used to launch to the Moon the Orel transport spacecraft, with a lunar descent-ascent module, and parts of a lunar base.

"Per the results of the technical plan, we will make adjustments to the technical development plans to design the super heavy-lift launch vehicle, related to the super heavy-lift launch vehicle's appearances, its ground-based space infrastructure, and facilities that manufacture its components," Roscosmos said.

The rockets' exterior design will be refined during these adjustments and over the next few years. The corporation is paying special attention to the issue of possibly extending the rocket's center body.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on developing a super heavy-lift launch vehicle in early 2018. The vehicle's first launch is planned for 2028.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicle Orel Vladimir Putin December 2018 2019 Industry

Recent Stories

DC reviews security arrangements for Chehlum proce ..

3 minutes ago

Russian, French Diplomats Hold Consultations on Sy ..

3 minutes ago

FBR publishes Tax Directory for year 2018

3 minutes ago

FCCI, SCCI ink MoU for exchange of trade informati ..

11 minutes ago

Hafeez for automation to maintain transparency in ..

3 minutes ago

Finnish Foreign Minister to Meet With NATO Secreta ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.