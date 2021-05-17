UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roskomnadzor Partially Lifts Slowdown In Twitter Traffic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 09:02 PM

Roskomnadzor Partially Lifts Slowdown in Twitter Traffic

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said it praised Twitter's efforts to comply with the requirements of Russian legislation and decided not to block this social network and even partially remove restrictions, keeping traffic slowdown only on mobile devices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said it praised Twitter's efforts to comply with the requirements of Russian legislation and decided not to block this social network and even partially remove restrictions, keeping traffic slowdown only on mobile devices.

Since March 10, Roskomnadzor has slowed down the speed of Twitter in Russia for all mobile devices and half of stationary devices and threatened to block it completely if the internet service does not begin to comply with the requirements of Russian laws. In late April, the department notified the management of the social network about the need to remove all prohibited information by May 15.

"Based on the results of the audit, taking into account the efforts made by the administration of the social network, it was decided not to block the Twitter service, remove access restrictions on fixed networks (respectively, associated Wi-Fi networks), while maintaining the slowdown of Twitter traffic on mobile devices," the statement says.

As of March 10, Roskomnadzor demanded that the social network remove more than 4,100 prohibited materials identified since 2017, including 3,100 materials with child pornography, narcotic, and suicidal content.

Since the beginning of the slowdown in traffic, about 1,800 new prohibited materials have been identified.

"The check showed that Twitter moderators removed over 91 percent of prohibited information. At the moment, 563 messages with child pornography, narcotic and suicidal content, calls for minors to participate in unauthorized mass events, as well as extremist and other materials prohibited on the territory of the Russian Federation," it said.

In addition, Roskomnadzor noted that it had received a letter from the management of Twitter with promises to take all necessary measures to remove socially dangerous content. The company expressed its readiness and interest in building a constructive dialogue and asked not to block the social network, as well as to remove the current restrictions on its work.

"The agency positively assesses the efforts of Twitter to comply with the requirements of Russian legislation. At the same time, in order to completely remove the imposed restrictions on Twitter, it is necessary to remove all identified prohibited materials, as well as bring the response time to the agency's requirements in line with Russian standards (no later than 24 hours after receiving the request)," Roskomnadzor said.

Related Topics

Internet Russia Mobile Twitter Threatened Company Traffic Same March April May 2017 Media All From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of D ..

8 minutes ago

No fishing boats allowed to go to sea due to storm ..

5 minutes ago

Swati for vacating railways' encroached land at ea ..

5 minutes ago

South Carolina Governor Signs Bill to Allow Firing ..

5 minutes ago

Belarusian Leader Signs Law Allowing Security Forc ..

5 minutes ago

Tropical cyclones in the Arabian Sea: Why are they ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.