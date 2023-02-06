UrduPoint.com

RPT - Closed Nature Of Nord Stream Attack Investigation Raises Questions - Russian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Denmark does not provide any information on the progress and results of the investigation into explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which raises questions, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin told Sputnik.

"The Danish side currently does not provide any information on the progress and results of the investigation into the sabotage of gas pipelines. There is no cooperation with the Russian side. In this regard, the secrecy of the investigation raises many legitimate questions," Barbin said.

The ambassador added that it was widely recognized that explosions at the gas pipelines had been carefully prepared.

"However, the preparation of such attacks requires time and direct presence in the area of sabotage, which was carried out in the exclusive economic zones of Denmark and Sweden.

The Russian side, unlike the others, did not have permission for any underwater work or research in this area before the gas pipelines were blown up," Barbin noted.

The blasts occurred on September 26 at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually.

Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the suspected sabotage, with German media reporting trust issues among the three EU nations. The Russian chief prosecutor's office said it had opened an inquiry into possible international terrorism.

