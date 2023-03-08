RPT - Fishing Boat Incident Kills 14 Yemeni Citizens in Red Sea - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TUNISIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Fourteen Yemeni nationals, including 11 women and three children, have been killed as a result of a boat capsizing near Kamaran Island off the coast of Yemen's Al Hudaydah province in the Red Sea, the Yemeni news Agency (Saba) reported on Tuesday, citing sources in Yemen's fisheries authority.

According to the report, the fishing boat carrying a total of 25 people capsized on Monday evening. Sources told SABA that 11 people survived the accident, and six of them were taken to a hospital in the province for treatment.

Muhammad Al-Omeisy, the deputy head of the Yemeni General Authority for Fisheries in the Red Sea, and Aziz Attini, the director of ports and landing centers in the authority, visited those injured in the hospital to inspect their condition and treatment they were receiving, the report said.