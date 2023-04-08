Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

RPT - More Americans Express Interest In Soviet World War II Reenactment - Reenactor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2023 | 11:00 AM

RPT - More Americans Express Interest In Soviet World War II Reenactment - Reenactor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) More Americans express a growing interest in the reenactment of the Soviet Army related to World War II, reenactor Suhrob Asilov told Sputnik.

Asilov, who was born in the Soviet Republic of Uzbekistan and currently lives in the US state of Pennsylvania, explained his own interest in reenactment and the Great Patriotic War by the fact that he sees veterans and other people who survived during that time.

"I still see this interest. I think, this year there are going to be more people interested in Soviet reenactment after Atomic Heart was introduced. I see a lot of Americans are trying to get more information about that, exactly the time period that was shown on that video game," Asilov said.

He expressed the hope that this could bring more people to participate in the Soviet reenactment movement.

"I try to not forget for myself and always try to remind the new generation that our family and families of other people that I know suffered a lot from this cruel war," he said.

After the collapse of the USSR in 1991, the respect for that part of history has decreased and was not at the level it once was during the Soviet era, Asilov recalled. "But now it is getting back," he reassured, speaking about Uzbekistan.

While the Soviet reenactment movement is quite popular in the US, interest in it is not as high as in the US Navy or US Marine Corps, said Asilov, who represents a senior lieutenant of the Red Army's 193 Rifle Division.

This unit participated in the battles of Stalingrad and Kursk, liberated Poland, and crossed the Oder River in Germany.

"We can definitely talk about hundreds or maybe thousands of people in the US involved in the Soviet reenactment," he said, adding that these Americans usually start learning about World War II and then find out the role of the Soviet Union in the Victory over Nazism.

The current conflict in Ukraine has not generally affected interest in the Soviet reenactment, although some people left the movement because they are against the idea of the war, the reenactor said. However, he added, he has not heard any negative reactions toward or fear of the Soviet Army.

"Basically, probably people understand that the Soviet Union 80 years ago has nothing to do with modern Russia and Ukraine. I did not hear about any problems or some negative feedback or something like that from typical Americans that usually visit our events," he noted.

The reenactment movement is still recovering after pausing its events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year activities may get back to their normal level. The movement recently held an event in West Virginia a few weeks ago, and another 15-20 will be organized in the Tristate area, which includes the states of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, this upcoming summer, Asilov said.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Visit Germany Kursk Virginia New York Uzbekistan Poland Turkish Lira May World War Family Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th April 2023

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry lauds Army Ch ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.