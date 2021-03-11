UrduPoint.com
RPT - Repeal Of Lula's Sentence Sign Of Good Judiciary, But New Conviction Possible - Politician

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Repeal of Lula's Sentence Sign of Good Judiciary, But New Conviction Possible - Politician

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The revocation of sentence against former president of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is a sign of good law, but he might be convicted again as the trial continues, Ciro Gomes, the Vice President of Brazil's Democratic Labour Party (PDT), told Sputnik.

On Monday, a Federal supreme court judge overturned all criminal convictions against Lula, making it possible for the leftist politician to run in the next presidential election in 2022. Far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said in response that people do not want Lula as president and accused Judge Edson Fachin of having strong ties with the Workers' Party (PT), of which Lula is a member.

"Since 2016, I have been warning about the little respectable practices in conducting process [of Lula's prosecution]. However, it cannot be said that the charges were dropped. Lula still has to answer before the judiciary. What has changed is the place where he will be tried. Minister Fachin took the process from Curitiba jurisdiction and transferred it to Brasilia to be evaluated by another judge.

Lula can be convicted again," Gomes, a three-time presidential candidate and a former minister for national integration under Lula's administration, said.

The prominent Brazilian politician noted that "the restitution of Lula's political rights is the restoration of the good law" as Lula has been "judicially hunted" by Sergio Moro, who sentenced the former president in 2017. Moro was then appointed justice minister by Bolsonaro in 2019, but has since left office and become critical of Bolsonaro's politics.

Lula still enjoys widespread national support, according to an opinion poll conducted by Ipec. The survey showed that 50 percent of the respondent would certainly or could vote for the former president, while 38 percent of the people would cast their ballot for Bolsonaro.

At the same time, almost 45 percent of the respondents said that they would never vote for Lula, while the number of those who would never vote for Bolsonaro is higher, at 56 percent, according to the poll published in the Estadao newspaper.

