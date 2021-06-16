UrduPoint.com
RPT - UN Ahead Of Putin-Biden Summit Says 'Encourages' Meetings Between UNSC Members - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) UN spokesman Farhan Haq told Sputnik ahead of the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden in Geneva, the organization always encourages meetings among the UN Security Council member states.

"We'll wait to see what happens from that meeting," Haq said on Tuesday. "We always encourage meetings among the leaders of the member states, including the members of the Security Council."

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said it was of great importance for the United Nations that the two "very important" countries have good, open and cooperative relations.

"We obviously welcome the fact that President Putin and President Biden will sit together to have a discussion," Dujarric said.

The upcoming summit between the Russian and the US leaders is scheduled for Wednesday at the Villa La Grange in Geneva. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the meeting will last about five hours.

