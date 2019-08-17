WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) A group of US and Russian experts have found "good clues" during the search for the remains of Russian Grand Duke Mikhail Romanov and his secretary Nicholas Johnson in the city of Perm, team leader and founder of the Scientific Expedition to Account for the Romanov Children (S.E.A.R.C.H.) Foundation Peter Sarandinaki told Sputnik.

Mikhail Romanov, the youngest brother of Emperor Nicholas II, was de jure the last Russian tzar. On March 2, 1917, Nicholas II abdicated in favor of his son Alexey and then - on behalf of him - in favor of Mikhail. The next day, Mikhail Romanov transferred power to Russia's Constituent Assembly and then went on to reside in Gatchina near Saint Petersburg until the Bolsheviks deported him to Perm. Nicholas Johnson decided to join Mikhail Romanov in Perm.

On June 13, both Romanov and Johnson were captured by the group of "chekists" - Soviet secret service agents - who killed them in an unidentified location.

Sarandinaki noted the search for Mikhail Romanov's remains has lasted nine years and the group completed their latest trip to Perm in July.

"Finally, we found matching clues left mentioned in the killer's statements," Sarandinaki said.

The group, which includes forensic geophysicists, geologists, archaeologists, psychologists, historians, policemen and botanists, searched two areas they consider most authentic for locating Mikhail Romanov's remains.

Sarandinaki said the researchers narrowed down the territory and plan to continue to working there next summer.

"We are looking for anomalies; the anomalies will lead us to find remains - a very difficult work. I cannot promise that we will find the remains, but we are willing to try," Sarandinaki said.

Sarandinaki acknowledged that at present he does not see a light at the end of the tunnel, but does expect to complete the job within three years.

The group hopes to get access to the archival base of the Soviet security service, better known by its acronym NKVD, Sarandinaki said.

"There were eight versions of the events when I started the search nine years ago. One suggests that the NKVD agents uncovered the remains in 1925 and destroyed them on the premises of the Motovilikha arms factory," Sarandinaki said.

According to the killers' statements, the area the research team is covering stretches from 50 meters to a kilometer.

"I am sure we are working in right direction, but we have all that distance to search," Sarandinaki said.

An impediment to the work of the research group is the passing away of their major sponsor - Russian-born American philanthropist George Sosnovsky.

While all members of the team work free of charge, they do need to cover the expenses for airfare, accommodation, medical insurance and equipment.

"Some are hopeful that we will be able to raise money for next year or find a good sponsor in Russia or in the United States who will help us to try to finalize this quest," Sarandinaki said.

We feel that we are close, but there are still more work to be done, Sarandinaki added.