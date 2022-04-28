UrduPoint.com

RPT - Yaroshenko-Reed Exchange Was In Works For A Long Time - Lawyer

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Yaroshenko-Reed Exchange Was in Works for a Long Time - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The swap of Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko for ex-US marine Trevor Reed was not unexpected, as it was in the works for a long time, Yaroshenko's lawyer told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Moscow announced it has released Reed, who was sentenced in 2020 to nine years in prison in Russia, in exchange for Yaroshenko, who was serving a 20-year term in the United States, following long negotiations.

"We expected that the exchange likely would happen this week. This is not something that just came without any expectation," Alexey Tarasov said. "This was something that was in the works for a very long time."

Tarasov described the Russia-US prisoner exchange, which took place after Orthodox Easter, as an "Easter miracle."

"There was not any certainty that this would happen. However, Yaroshenko was cautiously optimistic, and he obviously was very happy to know that there is progress in the direction of the possible exchange," he added.

Tarasov noted that his client is currently heading to Russia.

"I have been in touch with Yaroshenko by phone throughout this process until he left for Russia," he said.

When asked about Yaroshenko's mood and conditions, the lawyer expressed confidence that he would receive all the necessary treatment once home.

"I have not been in touch with him after he left the US, so I can not predict his condition today, but I hope that he would be seen medically and that his health would be in good hands," Tarasov added.

Yaroshenko was arrested in Liberia in 2010 on suspicion of drug trafficking and was later extradited to the United States. In 2011, a US court sentenced Yaroshenko to 20 years in prison for allegedly taking part in a conspiracy to smuggle a large amount of drugs into the United States. Yaroshenko pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Reed was sentenced to nine years in July 2020 for assaulting police officers who were called to respond during his drunken dispute with two women on a Moscow street. 

Related Topics

Police Prisoner Exchange Moscow Russia Drugs Liberia Progress United States July Women 2020 All Court

Recent Stories

Any attempt to break CPEC will not succeed: Wang W ..

Any attempt to break CPEC will not succeed: Wang Wenbin

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No S ..

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No Supply Disruptions - Athens

11 hours ago
 US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Releas ..

US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Release Convicted Spy Paul Whelan

11 hours ago
 Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He ..

Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He Was Tortured in US

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.