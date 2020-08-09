RT Says Two Ruptly Video Service Cameramen Detained in Minsk, Contact Lost 10 Hours Ago

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) RT broadcaster said on Sunday that two cameramen working for Ruptly video service had been detained in Minsk while covering the presidential election in Belarus, adding that the contact with them was lost over 10 hours ago.

"Two stringers who collaborated with our video agency Ruptly were detained in Minsk while covering voting at polling stations during the presidential election. They still have not got in touch 10 hours after the detention. According to Ruptly, they are in a city police department," RT said on its Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, Russia's tv Rain reported that two of its correspondents and a cameraman had been detained in Minsk. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the reason for their detention is the lack of accreditation.