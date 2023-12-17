Open Menu

RugbyU: Champions Cup Results

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2023 | 08:20 PM

RugbyU: Champions Cup results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Champions Cup results on Sunday:

Pool 3

Exeter (ENG) 32 Munster (IRL) 24

Playing later

Pool 2

Harlequins (ENG) v Toulouse (FRA) (1515)

Pool 4

Stade Francais (FRA) v Leicester (ENG) (1730)

Played Friday

Pool 3

Bayonne (FRA) 11 Glasgow (SCO) 12

Northampton (ENG) 22 Toulon (FRA) 19

Played Saturday

Pool 1

Saracens (ENG) 55 Connacht (IRL) 36

Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) 36 Bristol (ENG) 17

Lyon (FRA) 29 Bulls (RSA) 28

Pool 2

Ulster (IRL) 31 Racing92 15 (FRA)

Cardiff (WAL) 32 Bath (ENG) 39

Pool 4

Stormers (RSA) 21 La Rochelle (FRA) 20

Leinster (IRL) 37 Sale (ENG) 27

Related Topics

Sale Toulon Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon Bristol Leicester Bath Exeter Cardiff Glasgow Sunday Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

12 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

21 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

21 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

21 hours ago
Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

21 hours ago
 Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

21 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

20 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

20 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

20 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

20 hours ago

More Stories From World