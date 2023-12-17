RugbyU: Champions Cup Results
Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2023 | 08:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Champions Cup results on Sunday:
Pool 3
Exeter (ENG) 32 Munster (IRL) 24
Playing later
Pool 2
Harlequins (ENG) v Toulouse (FRA) (1515)
Pool 4
Stade Francais (FRA) v Leicester (ENG) (1730)
Played Friday
Pool 3
Bayonne (FRA) 11 Glasgow (SCO) 12
Northampton (ENG) 22 Toulon (FRA) 19
Played Saturday
Pool 1
Saracens (ENG) 55 Connacht (IRL) 36
Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) 36 Bristol (ENG) 17
Lyon (FRA) 29 Bulls (RSA) 28
Pool 2
Ulster (IRL) 31 Racing92 15 (FRA)
Cardiff (WAL) 32 Bath (ENG) 39
Pool 4
Stormers (RSA) 21 La Rochelle (FRA) 20
Leinster (IRL) 37 Sale (ENG) 27