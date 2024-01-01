RugbyU: English Premiership Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2024 | 01:50 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) English Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Northampton 10 7 0 3 239 221 6 34
Exeter 10 7 0 3 292 189 5 33
Sale 10 7 0 3 188 206 4 32
Bath 10 6 0 4 263 224 8 32
Saracens 10 6 0 4 278 222 7 31
Harlequins 10 6 0 4 270 229 7 31
Leicester 10 5 0 5 254 225 5 25
Bristol 10 4 0 6 248 242 5 21
Gloucester 10 2 0 8 212 312 8 16
Newcastle 10 0 0 10 149 323 4 4