RugbyU: English Premiership Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2024 | 01:50 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) English Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Northampton 10 7 0 3 239 221 6 34

Exeter 10 7 0 3 292 189 5 33

Sale 10 7 0 3 188 206 4 32

Bath 10 6 0 4 263 224 8 32

Saracens 10 6 0 4 278 222 7 31

Harlequins 10 6 0 4 270 229 7 31

Leicester 10 5 0 5 254 225 5 25

Bristol 10 4 0 6 248 242 5 21

Gloucester 10 2 0 8 212 312 8 16

Newcastle 10 0 0 10 149 323 4 4

