Rumors Of IRGC Commander's Killing In Drone Strike In Iraq False - Iranian Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 01:14 PM

Rumors of IRGC Commander's Killing in Drone Strike in Iraq False - Iranian Media

Informed sources have denied reports that an air strike by a drone had killed a commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in western Iraq on the border with Syria, Tasnim news agency said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Informed sources have denied reports that an air strike by a drone had killed a commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in western Iraq on the border with Syria, Tasnim news agency said.

Al Arabiya reported on Monday, citing Iraqi sources that Muslim Shahdan's car was targeted on Sunday evening after passing the Al Qa'im checkpoint in Iraq's Al Anbar Province. Three people who accompanied the IRGC commander also reportedly died in the drone attack.

The Iranian media outlet cited its sources as saying that such information reports have been spread amid the recent assassination of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in order to influence public opinion in Iran.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry's innovation center, was killed in an attack near the northern Iranian town of Absard on Friday, reportedly by a remote-controlled machine gun after leaving his armored car. The assassination came two days before the 10th anniversary of the death of another Iranian nuclear physicist, Majid Shahriari. Tehran said there were signs of Israel's involvement.

