Russia Adopts Paris Climate Agreement: Decree

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 07:14 PM

Russia's prime minister on Monday gave formal support to the Paris climate agreement and ordered Russian laws to be adapted to its obligations, according to a decree posted on the government's website

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Russia's prime minister on Monday gave formal support to the Paris climate agreement and ordered Russian laws to be adapted to its obligations, according to a decree posted on the government's website.

The document signed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev says that Russia is formally adopting the 2015 Paris agreement and will now "allocate financial resources... to developing countries for prevention and adaptation to climate change." While not formally named a "ratification," the government said in a statement that the decree signifies Russia's adoption of the agreement and "Russia's consent to the obligations under the Paris Agreement".

A government source told AFP that the document is the "last step in the procedure of Russia's adoption of the Paris agreement".

Presenting his decree at a government meeting, Medvedev said that it is important for Russia to participate in the process of reducing emissions.

"The threat of climate change is (the) destruction of the ecological balance, increased risks for successful development of key industries...

and most importantly, threat to safety of people living on permafrost and increase of natural disasters." The news comes just hours ahead of a new major UN climatesummit, aimed to reinvigorate the faltering Paris accord as mankind isreleasing more greenhouse gases than ever into the atmosphere.

