Russia Against Possible Extradition of its Citizen From Germany to US - Foreign Ministry

(@imziishan)

Russia strongly protests against the possible extradition of Russian Denis Kaznacheev from Germany to the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Russia strongly protests against the possible extradition of Russian Denis Kaznacheev from Germany to the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Taking into account the above factors, of course, we declare a strong protest against the possible extradition of a Russian citizen by the German authorities to the United States," Zakharova said during the briefing.