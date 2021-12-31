UrduPoint.com

Russia, Austria To Launch Museum Dialogue In 2022 - Ambassador In Vienna

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2021 | 12:50 PM

Russia, Austria to Launch Museum Dialogue in 2022 - Ambassador in Vienna

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Russia and Austria intend to organize a dialogue platform for meetings of leaders of museum communities in the next year, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyublinsky said in an interview with Sputnik.

The Russian side expects a systematic joint work on the implementation of bilateral agreements and plans in multiple areas, including economy, energy, culture, humanitarian sector, as well as parliamentary and regional ties, the diplomat noted, adding that the focus of the bilateral agenda is to "activate long-standing traditional partnerships."

"Another interesting new initiative, which we hope to launch in 2022 is under preparation. It is about the museum dialogue - the organization of a dialogue platform for meetings of authoritative leaders of museum communities of Russia and Austria, or the so-called museum roadshow that we intend to implement for the first time in Austria around the second quarter (of 2022)," Lyublinsky said.

Additionally, according to the ambassador, the countries plan to hold consultations in Vienna at the level of state secretaries for cultural affairs to comprehensively discuss relevant matters.

The Russian embassy jointly with the Austrian Economics Chamber is preparing to hold the second Day of Russian Regions forum. The event is expected to be staged in spring 2022.

"The work of honorary consuls of Russia in Austria from among reputable local businessmen contributes to the strengthening of interregional cooperation. In the outgoing year, the office of the fourth honorary consul was opened in Graz. We plan to expand this network further," Lyublinsky said.

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig shares the commitment of the Russian side on the implementation of joint initiatives in question, he added.

Related Topics

Russia Graz Vienna Austria Chamber Event From

Recent Stories

Karachi reports 11 cases of Omicron variant

Karachi reports 11 cases of Omicron variant

46 minutes ago
 vivo Marks Another Blockbuster Year 2021 – Fille ..

Vivo Marks Another Blockbuster Year 2021 – Filled with Innovation and Growth

57 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Presides over the Second Mee ..

OIC Secretary-General Presides over the Second Meeting of IIFA Bureau

1 hour ago
 Nora Fatehi tests positive for Omicron

Nora Fatehi tests positive for Omicron

1 hour ago
 PM will formally launch distribution of health car ..

PM will formally launch distribution of health cards from Lahore today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.