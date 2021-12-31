Russia, Austria to Launch Museum Dialogue in 2022 - Ambassador in Vienna

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Russia and Austria intend to organize a dialogue platform for meetings of leaders of museum communities in the next year, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyublinsky said in an interview with Sputnik.

The Russian side expects a systematic joint work on the implementation of bilateral agreements and plans in multiple areas, including economy, energy, culture, humanitarian sector, as well as parliamentary and regional ties, the diplomat noted, adding that the focus of the bilateral agenda is to "activate long-standing traditional partnerships."

"Another interesting new initiative, which we hope to launch in 2022 is under preparation. It is about the museum dialogue - the organization of a dialogue platform for meetings of authoritative leaders of museum communities of Russia and Austria, or the so-called museum roadshow that we intend to implement for the first time in Austria around the second quarter (of 2022)," Lyublinsky said.

Additionally, according to the ambassador, the countries plan to hold consultations in Vienna at the level of state secretaries for cultural affairs to comprehensively discuss relevant matters.

The Russian embassy jointly with the Austrian Economics Chamber is preparing to hold the second Day of Russian Regions forum. The event is expected to be staged in spring 2022.

"The work of honorary consuls of Russia in Austria from among reputable local businessmen contributes to the strengthening of interregional cooperation. In the outgoing year, the office of the fourth honorary consul was opened in Graz. We plan to expand this network further," Lyublinsky said.

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig shares the commitment of the Russian side on the implementation of joint initiatives in question, he added.