UrduPoint.com

Russia Believes That 'Curators Of Kiev' Will Not Agree To Peaceful Settlement - Antonov

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Russia Believes That 'Curators of Kiev' Will Not Agree to Peaceful Settlement - Antonov

Russia believes that "curators of Kiev" will not agree to a peaceful settlement and will continue to push it to suicidal adventures, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Russia believes that "curators of Kiev" will not agree to a peaceful settlement and will continue to push it to suicidal adventures, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"American arms manufacturers have always been getting rich in wars. This is happening even now, when millions of shells and a huge amount of weapons made in the US are sent to Ukraine. That is why the peaceful scenario cannot suit Kiev's curators, who are hungry for power and money. They will not stop pushing Ukraine into further suicidal adventures, such as the initially doomed offensives," he said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev United States Money Million

Recent Stories

Putin, UN Chief Discuss Ukrainian Grain, Exports o ..

Putin, UN Chief Discuss Ukrainian Grain, Exports of Russian Agriculture Products ..

20 minutes ago
 Putin Gives Positive Assessment to Cooperation Wit ..

Putin Gives Positive Assessment to Cooperation With IAEA on ZNPP - Kremlin

20 minutes ago
 EU Extends Sanctions Against Russian Individuals f ..

EU Extends Sanctions Against Russian Individuals for 6 More Months - European Co ..

20 minutes ago
 UN Chief Calls on Iran to Establish Dialogue With ..

UN Chief Calls on Iran to Establish Dialogue With International Atomic Energy Ag ..

22 minutes ago
 Putin, Guterres Discuss Organization of UN Mission ..

Putin, Guterres Discuss Organization of UN Mission to Olenivka - Kremlin

22 minutes ago
 History evoked as William, Harry walk behind queen ..

History evoked as William, Harry walk behind queen's coffin

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.