Russia Believes That 'Curators of Kiev' Will Not Agree to Peaceful Settlement - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Russia believes that "curators of Kiev" will not agree to a peaceful settlement and will continue to push it to suicidal adventures, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"American arms manufacturers have always been getting rich in wars. This is happening even now, when millions of shells and a huge amount of weapons made in the US are sent to Ukraine. That is why the peaceful scenario cannot suit Kiev's curators, who are hungry for power and money. They will not stop pushing Ukraine into further suicidal adventures, such as the initially doomed offensives," he said.