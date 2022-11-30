Russia Builds New Missile Infrastructure in 5 Strategic Forces Units - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Russia is constructing infrastructure for the deployment of new missile systems in five units of the Strategic Rocket Forces, as well as creating an interspecific test site in the Krasnoyarsk Territory for the space forces, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"At the moment, the construction of infrastructure facilities for the deployment of new missile systems has been begun in five units of the Strategic Rocket Forces. As for the the space forces, there is work continues on the creation of an interspecific test site in the Krasnoyarsk Territory," Shoigu said.