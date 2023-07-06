Russia Central Bank Says Ready to File Claims for Frozen Assets Return, But Faces Problems

The Russian Central Bank has already prepared almost everything necessary for filing claims for the return of frozen assets, but is facing certain difficulties with lawyers, Russian Central Bank head Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The Russian Central Bank has already prepared almost everything necessary for filing claims for the return of frozen assets, but is facing certain difficulties with lawyers, Russian Central Bank head Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

"Legally, we have almost everything ready. We have difficulties with working with lawyers who can defend our interests in foreign courts, because there are restrictions on this matter," Nabiullina told reporters on the sidelines of the Central Bank's Financial Congress.