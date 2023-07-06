Open Menu

Russia Central Bank Says Ready To File Claims For Frozen Assets Return, But Faces Problems

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Russia Central Bank Says Ready to File Claims for Frozen Assets Return, But Faces Problems

The Russian Central Bank has already prepared almost everything necessary for filing claims for the return of frozen assets, but is facing certain difficulties with lawyers, Russian Central Bank head Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The Russian Central Bank has already prepared almost everything necessary for filing claims for the return of frozen assets, but is facing certain difficulties with lawyers, Russian Central Bank head Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

"Legally, we have almost everything ready. We have difficulties with working with lawyers who can defend our interests in foreign courts, because there are restrictions on this matter," Nabiullina told reporters on the sidelines of the Central Bank's Financial Congress.

Related Topics

Russia Lawyers Bank Congress

Recent Stories

DC orders crackdown against overcharging

DC orders crackdown against overcharging

1 minute ago
 Interim bails of Qureshi, Asad Umar extended till ..

Interim bails of Qureshi, Asad Umar extended till July 13

1 minute ago
 Pajagi Road Shelter Home continues hosting people

Pajagi Road Shelter Home continues hosting people

1 minute ago
 Dera police arrested 7 drug peddlers

Dera police arrested 7 drug peddlers

1 minute ago
 Automated online system being launched for approva ..

Automated online system being launched for approval of social security grants: S ..

1 minute ago
 Khawar endeavors to make Bank of AJK as leading fi ..

Khawar endeavors to make Bank of AJK as leading financial institution of country ..

11 minutes ago
Ahmad Jawad felicitates Zaka Ashraf on assuming ch ..

Ahmad Jawad felicitates Zaka Ashraf on assuming charge as PCB MC Chairman

11 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condemns suicide blast in Miranshah ..

8 minutes ago
 PMML to stage 4-day protest against desecration of ..

PMML to stage 4-day protest against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

11 minutes ago
 AIOU holds Int'l roundtable conference with Russia ..

AIOU holds Int'l roundtable conference with Russian University

11 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan President's Advisor calls on Air Chief, ..

Azerbaijan President's Advisor calls on Air Chief, lauds PAF professionalism

11 minutes ago
 What's behind the sudden easing of S.Africa power ..

What's behind the sudden easing of S.Africa power cuts?

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World