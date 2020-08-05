UrduPoint.com
Russia-China Arctic Cooperation Hindered By Divergent Interests - US State Dept. Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Competing interests will likely hinder any strategic cooperation between Russia and China in the Arctic, US State Department region coordinator James DeHart told reporters on Wednesday.

"I do not think that Russia necessarily wants to embrace a comprehensive Chinese role in the Arctic," DeHart, the US Coordinator for the Arctic Region, said during a teleconference. "My early impressions on that is that cooperation takes place at more the tactical level than strategic because these are two countries that have so different interests there... I see some differences in their interests that could put some constrains on their cooperation in a long term.

DeHart, who was appointed to the position last month, said the US is also concerned about Russia's increased military presence in the Arctic.

"We want peaceful cooperation in the region, but we recognize that the Arctic is NATO's northern flank, and look at the region through that lens as well," he said.

Nominee for commander of the US Northern Command Glen VanHerck said in late July that the US military knows about Russia's and China's interest in the Arctic, but is not aware that there is a specific partnership between the two countries in the region.

