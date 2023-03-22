UrduPoint.com

Russia-China Statement On Nuclear War Inadmissibility Is Direct Signal To US - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Clauses in the joint Russian-Chinese statement following the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding the inadmissibility of nuclear war and the deployment of nuclear weapons outside the national territory are a direct signal to the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"I cannot but draw your attention to the fact that the documents signed as a result of this visit contain the most important statement regarding the inadmissibility of nuclear war, including the inadmissibility of deploying nuclear weapons outside the national territory.

This is a direct signal addressed to the United States," Ryabkov told reporters.

Thus, the leaders urge strategic adversaries to follow the path of de-escalation, stabilization of the situation, return to dialogue, search for a balance of interests and strengthening of strategic stability, the diplomat added.

