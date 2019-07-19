UrduPoint.com
Russia, China To Cooperate On Creation Of Ultra Powerful Lasers - Russian Scientists

Russia and China intend to cooperate on creation of ultra powerful lasers for scientific experiments, the president of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Alexander Sergeyev, told reporters on Friday

Earlier in the day, Russia and China signed a road map for scientific cooperation in Moscow.

"The third area of [scientific] cooperation [envisaged by the road map] is the creation and use of ultra powerful lasers. We agreed that our first bilateral meeting would be held in Shanghai this year, where we will discuss the creation of ultra powerful petawatt- and exawatt-level lasers," Sergeyev said.

The RAS chief also noted that Russia and China already had laser installations with a power of 100-200 petawatts (one petawatt equals to million gigawatts). In the future, Russia and China plan to combine experience and efforts to create new lasers for fundamental research, he added.

Laser is a technology of light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation. It has a wide range of applications, from military and law enforcement to education and healthcare.

