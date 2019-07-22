Russia, China to Hold Talks on Signing Defense Cooperation Agreement - Russian Cabinet

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Russia and China will hold talks on signing an agreement on military cooperation, according to a decree by the Russian government published Monday.

"To accept the proposal of the Russian Defense Ministry, agreed with the Russian Foreign Ministry, on holding talks about signing an agreement between the Russian Defense Ministry and Chinese Defense Ministry on military cooperation," the decree read.