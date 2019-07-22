UrduPoint.com
Russia, China To Hold Talks On Signing Defense Cooperation Agreement - Russian Cabinet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 02:32 PM

Russia, China to Hold Talks on Signing Defense Cooperation Agreement - Russian Cabinet

Russia and China will hold talks on signing an agreement on military cooperation, according to a decree by the Russian government published Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Russia and China will hold talks on signing an agreement on military cooperation, according to a decree by the Russian government published Monday.

"To accept the proposal of the Russian Defense Ministry, agreed with the Russian Foreign Ministry, on holding talks about signing an agreement between the Russian Defense Ministry and Chinese Defense Ministry on military cooperation," the decree read.

