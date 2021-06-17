Russia closely follows Ukraine's plans to join NATO, these are the red lines that trigger concerns, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Russia closely follows Ukraine's plans to join NATO, these are the red lines that trigger concerns, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We follow this very closely, this is the red line, which the president has repeatedly mentioned," Peskov told Echo of Moscow radio station, asked if Ukraine's potential NATO accession is on the agenda of the negotiations between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.