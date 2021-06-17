UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Closely Follows Ukraine's NATO Membership Aspirations - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 23 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 01:44 PM

Russia Closely Follows Ukraine's NATO Membership Aspirations - Kremlin

Russia closely follows Ukraine's plans to join NATO, these are the red lines that trigger concerns, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Russia closely follows Ukraine's plans to join NATO, these are the red lines that trigger concerns, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We follow this very closely, this is the red line, which the president has repeatedly mentioned," Peskov told Echo of Moscow radio station, asked if Ukraine's potential NATO accession is on the agenda of the negotiations between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

China's Shenzhou-12 Spacecraft Docks With Core Mod ..

51 seconds ago

Post graduate collage arranges competitive exams

53 seconds ago

Ryanair, UK airports sue govt over Covid travel ru ..

55 seconds ago

Gattuso quits as Fiorentina coach, three weeks aft ..

56 seconds ago

Dutch Prosecution Says Open to Considering New Dat ..

58 seconds ago

Australia Stops Recommending AstraZeneca Vaccine f ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.