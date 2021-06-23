Russia Concerned Over Growing Tensions in Afghanistan - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Russia is concerned about the growing tensions in Afghanistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"In general, the developments in Afghanistan, taking place as the US and other military forces are being withdrawn from the country, are a matter of our close attention, this raises concerns.

We have border patrol agents in Tajikistan, which we also see as a very close partner. Indeed, we are concerned about the creation of a new hotspot of tensions and about the threats," Peskov told reporters.