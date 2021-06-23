UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Concerned Over Growing Tensions In Afghanistan - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 03:20 PM

Russia Concerned Over Growing Tensions in Afghanistan - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Russia is concerned about the growing tensions in Afghanistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"In general, the developments in Afghanistan, taking place as the US and other military forces are being withdrawn from the country, are a matter of our close attention, this raises concerns.

We have border patrol agents in Tajikistan, which we also see as a very close partner. Indeed, we are concerned about the creation of a new hotspot of tensions and about the threats," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Tajikistan Border From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, 1,922 reco ..

6 minutes ago

Scope of Civil Defence to be expanded: DC

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid announces countdown for Expo 2 ..

21 minutes ago

PCB Vaccination Drive turns its focus to employees

22 minutes ago

Quinton de Kock returns to top 10 of ICC Rankings

27 minutes ago

US Trying to Get India Involved in Military Allian ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.