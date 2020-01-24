Russia Consumer Rights Watchdog Calls on Russians to Avoid Trips to China Over Coronavirus

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The Russian consumer rights watchdog (Rospotrebnadzor) called on Friday on Russian citizens to refrain from visiting China over the outbreak of a new coronavirus in the Asian country.

The unknown type of pneumonia was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December.

Chinese experts later tentatively determined that this was a new strain of coronavirus, currently being labeled as 2019-nCoV or Novel Coronavirus. More than 600 cases have already been confirmed across China, with 18 people having died of the disease.

"Rospotrebnadzor calls on Russian tourists to refrain from visiting the People's Republic of China until the stabilization of the epidemiological situation. The situation is being controlled by the Rospotrebnadzor," the body said in a statement.