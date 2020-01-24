UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Consumer Rights Watchdog Calls On Russians To Avoid Trips To China Over Coronavirus

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 05:40 AM

Russia Consumer Rights Watchdog Calls on Russians to Avoid Trips to China Over Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The Russian consumer rights watchdog (Rospotrebnadzor) called on Friday on Russian citizens to refrain from visiting China over the outbreak of a new coronavirus in the Asian country.

The unknown type of pneumonia was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December.

Chinese experts later tentatively determined that this was a new strain of coronavirus, currently being labeled as 2019-nCoV or Novel Coronavirus. More than 600 cases have already been confirmed across China, with 18 people having died of the disease.

"Rospotrebnadzor calls on Russian tourists to refrain from visiting the People's Republic of China until the stabilization of the epidemiological situation. The situation is being controlled by the Rospotrebnadzor," the body said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia China Died Wuhan December From Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

26 minutes ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

56 minutes ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

56 minutes ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

26 minutes ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

1 hour ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.