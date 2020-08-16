(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DEIR-EZ-ZUR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) EZ-ZUR, Syria, August 16 (Sputnik) - The Russian military has deployed a mobile purification plant to provide clean water to the Russian forces and local residents in the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zur, Alexander Sivakov, the commander of the station's maintenance squad, said.

"The station is equipped with 64 ultra-thin filters, which purify water from natural contaminants under high pressure," Sivakov said.

Initially, the water produced by the plant was only for the Russian forces stationed in the city, however, it has been decided to make it available to the residents as well due to the damage sustained by its own water purifying facilities.

Deir ez-Zur was liberated by the Syrian forces in 2017. Since then, the city has been welcoming refugees who fled their houses and actively restoring its infrastructure.