Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Russian investigators said Wednesday they had detained five former police officers as part of a probe into the high-profile arrest of reporter Ivan Golunov on trumped-up drug charges.

The ex-members of a drug enforcement unit in western Moscow were "currently being questioned", said the Investigative Committee, which deals with major crime.

Golunov, a journalist with Meduza, an independent news site based in EU member Latvia, was arrested after police planted drugs on him last June, in what waswidely seen as punishment for his work.