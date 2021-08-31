UrduPoint.com

Russia Did Not Vote On Afghanistan Resolution Because It Omitted Terrorism, ISIS - Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 01:00 AM

Russia Did Not Vote on Afghanistan Resolution Because It Omitted Terrorism, ISIS - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Russia abstained from voting on the Afghanistan resolution at the United Nations Security Council meeting earlier in the day because the text of the document didn't include a passage on terrorism and didn't mention the Islamic State (banned in Russia), Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on Monday..

The 15-member council adopted a resolution that expects the Taliban (banned in Russia) to allow Afghans and foreigners to safely leave the country. Russia and China abstained while 13 others voted in favor.

"Despite the fact that the resolution was proposed against the backdrop of a terrible terrorist attack, the authors categorically refused to refer to a passage on the fight against terrorism, containing internationally recognized terrorist organizations ISIL and the East Turkistan Islamic movement," Nebenzia said.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Resolution United Nations Russia China Turkistan From Ismail Industries Limited

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey review bila ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey review bilateral relations over phone cal ..

4 minutes ago
 Indonesian, Sri Lankan, Jordanian Energy Ministers ..

Indonesian, Sri Lankan, Jordanian Energy Ministers to speak at Gastech 2021

34 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s conducive ecosystem provides well-infor ..

UAE&#039;s conducive ecosystem provides well-informed perspectives &#039;disrupt ..

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Uzbekistan discuss ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Uzbekistan discuss growing ties

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi&#039;s strike of Al Anad Air B ..

UAE condemns Houthi&#039;s strike of Al Anad Air Base in Yemeni Lahij Governorat ..

2 hours ago
 MoFAIC holds farewell ceremony for Ambassadors of ..

MoFAIC holds farewell ceremony for Ambassadors of Mali, Spain

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.