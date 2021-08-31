Russia Did Not Vote on Afghanistan Resolution Because It Omitted Terrorism, ISIS - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Russia abstained from voting on the Afghanistan resolution at the United Nations Security Council meeting earlier in the day because the text of the document didn't include a passage on terrorism and didn't mention the Islamic State (banned in Russia), Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on Monday..

The 15-member council adopted a resolution that expects the Taliban (banned in Russia) to allow Afghans and foreigners to safely leave the country. Russia and China abstained while 13 others voted in favor.

"Despite the fact that the resolution was proposed against the backdrop of a terrible terrorist attack, the authors categorically refused to refer to a passage on the fight against terrorism, containing internationally recognized terrorist organizations ISIL and the East Turkistan Islamic movement," Nebenzia said.