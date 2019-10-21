Russia-Donated Military Equipment Strengthens Serbian Armed Forces - Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin

The Serbian Armed Forces have been significantly strengthened after receiving advanced military technology from Russia, Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Monday

"We are very proud that we had Russian arms at the military parade in Belgrade, which was staged in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the city from Nazi invaders," Vulin said, following talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on the sidelines of the Beijing Xiangshan security forum.

The defense minister expressed satisfaction with the MiG-29 fighter jets and the BRDM-2 military personnel carriers that are now part of the Serbian military.

The piecemeal military donations are part of ever-improving Russia-Serbia ties, with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Saturday overseeing the signing of a series of agreements with the Balkan ally in various spheres.

Russia was the first to condemn Kosovo's declaration of independence in 2008, while Serbia remains one of the few European states to have not imposed sanctions on Russia over the 2014 events in Ukraine.